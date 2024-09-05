PM promises policy continuity, but handout will change

Paetongtarn asks for support as she finalises policy statement to be delivered next Thursday

Paetongtarn Shinawatra poses for photos with then prime minister Srettha Thavisin during an event at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in May of this year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra says her first policy statement next week will echo that of her predecessor Srettha Thavisin, except for some details of the digital wallet handout programme.

Ms Paetongtarn spent Thursday working at Shinawatra Tower 3, the temporary headquarters of the Pheu Thai Party, to finalise the statement. Her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was spotted going into the building via an underground entrance but he declined to talk to reporters.

Most of the content of the policy statement would be the same as that of the previous government, said Ms Paetongtarn.

“Existing policies will be mostly emphasised but there will be slight changes including those concerning the digital wallet,” she said, referring to the handout stimulus scheme championed by Mr Srettha.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat admitted on Wednesday that the handout programme needed some adjustment, which would include giving cash instead of digital money to some recipients.

Ms Paetongtarn also said that she would proceed with the investment policies of her predecessor.

“Although the prime minister was replaced, the Pheu Thai Party remains as the core of the coalition government,” she said.

She also promised to proceed with the international trade policies begun under Mr Srettha.

Ms Paetongtarn said she would also consider policy proposals from other coalition parties in the draft that she hoped to finalise later on Thursday.

The prime minister also responded to criticism of the new cabinet line-up, which contains a number of family members of veteran politicians. She said she viewed the moves positively as there would be more support for the work of her new ministers.

Ms Paetongtarn, 38, also said that critics should sympathise with her and limit their complaints as she was the country’s youngest prime minister and was determined to work at her best.

The public will get their first chance to see the new PM in action in parliament when she delivers her policy statement. Government chief whip Wisut Chainarun said Thursday and Friday next week had been set aside to hear and debate the statement.