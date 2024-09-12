PM announces policies as opposition criticises progress

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announces government policies at parliament on Thursday morning. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Newly appointed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced her policy statement in parliament on Thursday morning, focusing on measures to improve citizens' financial status and increase state income.

During her 58-minute-long policy statement, Ms Paetongtarn, who is the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, outlined plans for comprehensive debt restructuring, particularly concerning home and car loans, alongside support for informal debtors. These measures would not compromise the country's financial stability, she said.

The prime minister said that her administration will also introduce measures to reduce energy prices and public utility fees by revising energy price structures and exploring new energy sources.

Concerning Pheu Thai's digital wallet handout policy, she said that the government will proceed with the scheme and begin distributing support to vulnerable groups.

"We will create fair opportunities for all Thais to have enough to eat and live with dignity," said Ms Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Following her statement, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition-core People’s Power Party, criticised the Pheu Thai government for failing to implement key policies since taking office after the general election on May 14, 2023.

"It was a year of waste for the people," he said, referencing the previous government under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Natthaphong said that the promised digital wallet scheme had faced repeated delays, with fluctuating criteria for recipients.

On energy issues, he said the government had not yet engaged in negotiations regarding power cost structures with suppliers.

Ms Paetongtarn, 38, assumed the role of prime minister after the Constitutional Court dismissed Mr Srettha on Aug 14 for an ethical violation related to his decision to appoint ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

She now has about three years remaining in office, following Mr Srettha's departure after eleven months and 21 days.