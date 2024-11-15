Ex-PM sees no risk to Pheu Thai

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Ban Dung district, Udon Thani. He was helping the Pheu Thai candidate canvass for the Provincial Administrative Organisation chair election on Sunday. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is confident the Pheu Thai-led coalition government will get to complete a full term in office.

He made the remarks on Thursday as he assisted in a Pheu Thai campaign rally for an upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chair election in Udon Thani.

He was responding to speculation that the coalition government might not survive beyond next year. This is because Pheu Thai now faces four petitions accusing it of being dominated by Thaksin, the father of Prime Minister and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

There has also been concern about a potential rift among coalition parties following a dispute over land plots in Buri Ram's Khao Kradong area between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Lands (DoL).

"I believe the government will complete its term. There should be no problem. Different opinions among coalition parties are normal. They should clear the air when Ms Paetongtarn invites them for talks," Thaksin said.

"I am also confident the government's economic stimulus measures and other initiatives will yield tangible results by the end of this year," he added.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai previously brushed aside reports of a fresh conflict between Pheu Thai and coalition partner Bhumjaithai.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit of Pheu Thai oversees the SRT, while Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul is in charge of the DoL.

At the centre of the dispute are land plots covering 5,083 rai in the Khao Kradong area in Muang district. The SRT is seeking to reclaim its land, accusing the DoL of malfeasance for issuing land papers to illegal occupants.

The Central Administrative Court has also ruled in favour of the SRT, ordering the DoL to work with the rail agency to examine the boundaries of Khao Kradong.

It was revealed last week that the land committee unanimously resolved not to revoke the land documents despite the 2021 Supreme Court ruling that the land belongs to the SRT.

Asked if petitions filed against Pheu Thai could lead to the downfall of the coalition government, Thaksin said: "They [critics] keep nitpicking every day. There is no need to pay them much attention."

The petitions were lodged by Thai Pakdee Party Chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom; Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP); Noppharut Worachitwutthikun, a former key leader of the political group Phirap Khao 2006; and an anonymous individual.

Their petitions pertain to various details, such as the coalition government's policy statement to parliament, which reflects striking similarities with Thaksin's suggestions on government policies made at a local forum in August.

However, the main allegation of undue influence relates to Pheu Thai, and especially present and former coalition parties meeting Thaksin at his Chan Song La residence in Bangkok on the day Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court on Aug 14.

During that meeting, coalition parties and Thaksin reportedly discussed possible replacements for Mr Srettha.

Dr Warong said the gathering of the leaders at Thaksin's home to discuss Mr Srettha's successor backs the allegations.

As Thaksin is not a Pheu Thai member, for a party to come under the influence of an outsider is against the Political Parties Act and is punishable by having the party dissolved, according to Dr Warong.

However, Pheu Thai shrugged off the petitions seeking to disband the party, describing them as political shenanigans.

Addressing about 5,000 people during a campaign rally in Udon Thani's Muang district yesterday, Thaksin urged local residents to vote for Pheu Thai's candidate, Sarawut Phetphanom, to become the PAO chair.

Thaksin told the crowd he would not settle for anything less than a landslide victory.

Thaksin is also expected to attend rallies as a campaign assistant in Surin province from Nov 19-20.

The PAO chair election in Surin takes place on Nov 23 and in Udon Thani on Nov 24.

Mr Phumtham earlier insisted that Thaksin was free to aid the campaign, saying the ex-PM is only assisting Pheu Thai's candidates, a task which anyone from any party is legally permitted to do.