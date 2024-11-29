Thaksin 'targets 3 PAO election races'

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Ban Dung district, Udon Thani on November 14. He was helping the Pheu Thai candidate canvass for the Provincial Administrative Organisation chair election on November 17. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will assist Pheu Thai candidates contesting provincial administrative organisation (PAO) chairman elections in Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Mai, and Si Sa Ket after the party's victory in Udon Thani, a source said.

Thaksin is scheduled to visit Ubon Ratchathani on Dec 11, the first day of candidacy applications, and meet key local party supporters at the house of Pheu Thai MP Worasit Kaltinan.

The former prime minister has no plan yet to promote Pheu Thai's potential candidate, Kan Kaltinan, a former PAO chairman, during the planned visit, said the source.

Earlier, Thaksin another helped Pheu Thai candidate Sarawut Petchpanomporn in his campaign in Udon Thani on Nov 13–14, addressing about 5,000 people at a Nov 14 rally.

According to unofficial results, Mr Sarawut won the Nov 24 race with 327,487 votes, beating Kanisorn Khurirang from the People's Party (PP), who received 268,675.

The source said Thaksin will also travel to Chiang Mai on Dec 23 to help the Pheu Thai candidate vying for the PAO chairmanship there, and later that month, he will visit Si Sa Ket to help a Pheu Thai candidate canvass for votes there.

Thaksin will be accompanied by Pheu Thai core figures while his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will stay clear of these events to prevent criticism of abuse of power, said the source.

Pheu Thai heavyweight Prasert Jantararuangtong on Thursday expressed confidence the ruling party was well-positioned to win the upcoming PAO races, saying the victory in Udon Thani has shored up its confidence.

He asked to rate the chances of Pheu Thai winning the local polls in Chiang Mai, where the party lost to the Move Forward Party (MFP) in the general election last year, and he said all the party needed to do was maintain its support base.

"The nationwide PAO race will take place in February, and the Pheu Thai Party plans to field candidates in several provinces," he said.

Mr Prasert said the victory in the Udon Thani PAO chairman contest has galvanised the party and raised its popularity.

According to the Election Commission, the PAO election of chairs to succeed the incumbents, who will complete their term on Dec 19, will be held on Feb 1, and candidate application and registration will take place from Dec 23-27.

Some 29 provinces are exempted from the February election.