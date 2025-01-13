Hospital stay prompts petition

A group of protesters will hand a letter to the government condemning it for allegedly giving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra privileged treatment at Police General Hospital (PGH) last year.

He was supposed to be serving a prison sentence for abuse of power, but was allowed to stay in hospital instead, said ex-red shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan.

During a livestream on Facebook, Mr Jatuporn said the group intends to visit Government House on Jan 21 to meet the prime minister in her capacity as the supervisor of the Royal Thai Police.

"Those in charge must be held accountable if it is proven they helped Thaksin avoid prison," he said, referring to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) decision to investigate officials accused of allowing Thaksin to stay at the hospital instead of prison.

The NACC's inquiry targets 12 officials from the Department of Corrections (DoC) and PGH, not government politicians.

The Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) has also launched a probe into the ethics of doctors who were consulted.

The MCT has demanded the PGH hand over information about Thaksin's extended stay as part of an ethical investigation launched by a sub-committee chaired by Amorn Leelarasamee, looking into allegations that Thaksin received preferential treatment.

The sub-committee has demanded full details of Thaksin's admission, diagnosis and treatment, as well as the names of all the doctors who treated him.

It has also requested copies of all correspondence pertaining to Thaksin's transfer from the DoC hospital to the PGH, records of surgery, details of medication prescribed, X-rays and lab test results be delivered to the sub-committee by Wednesday. It is uncertain how much detail will be forwarded, given patient privacy concerns.

Mr Jatuporn said he expects the MCT to wrap up its probe quickly after it receives the information. He also said he believed the outcome of the MCT's ethical probe will provide evidence to support the NACC's investigation.

Thaksin, who was sentenced to eight years in prison across three cases before a royal clemency cut the term to one year, stayed in a ward on the 14th floor of the hospital for about six months.

He was paroled and discharged from the PGH on Feb 18, with the former prime minister officially completing his one-year prison term on Aug 31.