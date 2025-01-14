Thaksin's remarks 'not party's stance'

Thaksin Shinawatra campaigns for votes for a Pheu Thai Party candidate in Chiang Rai province early this month. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's campaign speeches to assist Pheu Thai Party candidates running in the Feb 1 provincial administration organisation (PAO) chairman elections represents his personal opinions, not necessarily the party's stances, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said.

Mr Phumtham on Monday was responding to a fresh controversy associated with Thaksin's recent remarks made in his capacity as Pheu Thai's election "campaign assistant".

Thaksin, father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also leads Pheu Thai, is accused of running the ruling party.

Thaksin recently announced at a party campaign rally that the goal of winning the Feb 1 elections in all provinces was that it would make Pheu Thai the most popular party again.

The speeches he made public should never be assumed to represent Pheu Thai's opinions or its stances, said Mr Phumtham, a key figure in the ruling party.

"In elections, parties may say how many seats they aim to get, which usually reflects how confident they are. In reality, the election results will tell," said Mr Phumtham.

He noted, however, that Pheu Thai has won almost all PAO polls so far.

Several provinces held their PAO chief elections after the standing chairmen resigned. The rest of the provinces will have their elections on Feb 1.

Mr Phumtham said local elections, which are vastly different from national elections, may not be a gauge of a party's popularity.

As for the criticism that certain remarks by Thaksin, which were made while he was helping canvas for votes for Pheu Thai, risk violating the election law, Mr Phumtham said Pheu Thai wasn't concerned about that.

"Whatever Thaksin says will be his own responsibility," said Mr Phumtham.

"He has been hired to work as a campaign assistant. Legitimate or not, let the judicial process be the judge of [Thaksin's election speeches]," said Mr Phumtham.