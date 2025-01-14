Yellow shirts vow to rally over hospital stay records

Thaksin: Handed 8 years in prison

Protesters have vowed to rally at Government House to press Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for an explanation if the Royal Thai Police (RTP) fails to hand medical records alluding to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's detention at the Police General Hospital to the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) by Wednesday's deadline.

About 70 protesters in yellow shirts issued the warning during a rally at the RTP headquarters on Monday. It was jointly organised by student and civil society groups. They dispersed after submitting a letter addressed to national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet.

The protesters voiced concern the RTP might miss the deadline or refuse to give Thaksin's medical records to the MCT as requested by on Wednesday. They insisted the records would unlock the mystery as to whether Thaksin had suffered serious ailments, which were grounds for his transfer to the hospital for treatment. Thaksin reportedly spent months in a premium ward on the 14th floor of the hospital.

The former premier, who was sentenced to eight years in prison across three cases before royal clemency cut the term to one year, stayed in the ward for about six months up until he was paroled and discharged from the hospital on Feb 18. He officially completed his one-year prison term on Aug 31.

The protesters said on Monday they planned to visit the MCT on Wednesday to see if it receives the medical records. If not, the protesters said they will then march to Government House to demand an explanation and action from Ms Paetongtarn, who is the chairwoman of the Police Commission.

Jaipetch Klajon, a protest leader, said the protesters would hold a protracted rally outside Government House if necessary.

Pichit Chaimongkol, another protest leader, clarified that the protest groups were not demanding the RTP make Thaksin's medical records public, as they are personal information.

They want them given to those in charge of investigating the allegedly questionable handling of the former premier's illness and treatment, such as the MCT and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The prime minister, in her capacity as head of the Police Commission, should give an explanation in the event the RTP fails to do as asked by the MCT, said Mr Pichit.

Police spokesman, Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, declined to comment on the protesters' threat, saying the RTP was in no position to offer an explanation about the matter.

The Police General Hospital chief has previously declined to comment on the issue.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said the Department of Corrections has a copy of Thaksin's medical records and will definitely send them to the NACC upon request.