Handouts a priority: Thaksin

Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to supporters in Si Sa Ket on Saturday. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

SI SA KET: Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has vowed the latest instalments of the flagship digital wallet scheme will be completed by the end of April, just in time for the third phase of the handout.

Thaksin made the pledge during a second day of campaigning for Wiwatchai Hotrawaisaya, Pheu Thai's candidate running in the Si Sat Ket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chief election, at Wat Prang Ku School in Prang Ku district on Saturday.

Thaksin was speaking about the coalition's plans, including progress of the flagship digital wallet scheme to help stimulating the economy.

He said the 10,000 baht cash payments would be handed to people over 60 years old on Monday, and then to those aged between 16 and 60 during March and April.

"The scheme is currently a necessity for economic stimulation," said Thaksin.

"For those aged 16–60, they will receive the money through the digital wallet scheme. The system will be completed in March–April. We will fulfil all our promises," he said.

Thaksin saw the education system as another key concern. He pledged to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the education system across the country.

He said the government in the future could use tax collected by legalising online gambling operations to employ good expat teachers and implement learning technologies in local schools.

"It is simple: we use mobile phones to help widen the kids' perception, much like other countries," said Thaksin.

He said fixing economic problems is now the main priority of the government, which would increase people's income during its first two terms, if it wins again in 2027.

"During my administration in 2001, the economic crisis affected people across all of society but it was easier to fix than today when grassroots people are suffering and in debt. I have to come back to fix these economic problems.

"I spoke to the prime minister [his daughter], and we agreed this year we would improve the economy such that people's debts were eliminated or reduced.

"Next year, we will ensure individuals have money to spend as before. I'm convinced that Pheu Thai will win in the next election.

"Prosperity and wealth will be like they were when I was prime minister," he said.