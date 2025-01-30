Thaksin dedicates himself to fixing the economy

Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to supporters in Chiang Rai province on Wednesday. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Wednesday pledged to dedicate himself over the next three years to reviving the economy, which he claims has been seriously mismanaged.

Addressing a crowd in Chiang Rai's Phan district, where he helped a Pheu Thai candidate contesting the Feb 1 local elections campaign for votes, Thaksin said the economy was suffering from an imbalance.

"The economy has collapsed nationwide. While people's incomes vanish, commercial banks' profits rise by 14% against 3% GDP growth, showing an economic imbalance caused by past mismanagement," he said.

The country's present economy is far worse than during the 1997 Asian financial crisis when the damage was limited to the upper levels of the economy, he said.

Thaksin said his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has her hands full running the country, but he noted that he was providing support behind the scenes to assist the government's efforts to revive the economy.

He pledged that over the next three years he would dedicate himself to tackling economic problems and restoring prosperity, similar to his mandate when he served as the country's prime minister.

Thaksin said Thailand, under his leadership, enjoyed rapid economic growth with a balanced budget for two consecutive years, compared to the current situation, in which the country has experienced years of budget deficits and mounting debt.

As part of its efforts to revive the economy, the government plans to expand exports of agricultural products to China, which recently agreed to purchase 300,000 tonnes of cassava thus pushing up prices, he said.

He also vowed to find ways to boost the prices of other crops, including rice and rubber, assuring people there are various ways that can be pursued to raise crop prices, particularly for rubber.