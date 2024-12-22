Thaksin's new Asean role sparks debate

Tackling Myanmar crisis, Gaza, could be spinoff benefits, experts say

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is forming an informal advisory team to support Malaysia's Asean chairmanship next year, with former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra among its members.

Experts view this move as a strategic effort by Mr Anwar to leverage the experience of prominent regional figures. They also believe Thaksin's involvement could help foster peace in southern Thailand and address unresolved bilateral issues.

Mr Anwar announced last week he would appoint Thaksin as an informal adviser on Asean affairs when Malaysia assumes the regional bloc's chairmanship next year.

This plan was revealed during a joint press conference on Monday in Putrajaya, where Mr Anwar was accompanied by Thaksin's daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Thaksin served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006.

Factors behind appointment

Panitan Wattanayagorn, a former international relations lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, suggested Malaysia appears to have three objectives: global, regional, and bilateral.

When Mr Anwar leads international affairs, Malaysia often seeks to enhance its global profile. The country may rely on a diverse pool of advisers to strengthen its role on the international stage, he said.

Malaysia's recent offer to help rebuild Gaza -- alongside former leaders from various countries, not only Muslim-majority nations -- could reshape how Western nations perceive Malaysia, portraying it as a country with a comprehensive approach, he said.

At the regional level, Mr Anwar aims to promote Asean unity and bolster Malaysia's leadership in the region, Mr Panitan added.

For instance, Malaysia could benefit from Thailand's role in addressing the Myanmar crisis, which could enhance its standing as Asean chair.

Additionally, Malaysia's complex South China Sea policy might be managed more effectively with insights from an experienced advisory team.

On a bilateral level, Mr Anwar is believed to have a deep understanding of the challenges in southern Thailand.

Malaysia is Thailand's largest trade partner in Asean, with significant contributions from Thai and Malaysian tourists to local economies.

However, unresolved border issues, immigration concerns, and dual nationality complications remain pressing matters, Mr Panitan said.

Mr Anwar might seek to advance certain political agendas to gain support from the 300,000 individuals with dual nationality in Malaysia.

Thailand, he added, could use this collaboration to address domestic issues such as dual nationality and biometric systems, which Malaysia has already implemented with Singapore but not with Thailand.

"Appointing former leaders as advisers is good practice, provided there is no conflict of interest," he said.

Mr Panitan said Malaysia faces a potential energy shortage as it seeks to become a major industrial hub.

Southern Thailand, where new power plants are being planned, could supply energy to Malaysia, reducing its need to build additional facilities.

However, he also expressed doubt Thaksin's new role would boost the popularity of Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai Party, as many local issues remain unresolved.

Local opportunities

Srisompob Jitpiromsri, director of the Centre for Conflict Studies and Cultural Diversity (CSCD) at Prince of Songkla University, expressed hope Thailand can use this opportunity to solve southern unrest and promote peace in the region.

He believes Mr Anwar will prioritise the Joint Comprehensive Plan towards Peace (JCPP), a key strategy for addressing violence in southern Thailand.

Although the JCPP was drafted under a previous Thai government, it still requires details on how to end violence and foster sustainable development. "Mr Anwar seems keen to address southern Thailand's violence and the Myanmar crisis as Asean chair," he said.

Mr Srisompob also highlighted the potential for economic development in Thailand's southern border areas and Malaysia's Kelantan state. The CSCD director called for real plans rather than broad discussions.

When asked whether Thaksin's advisory role might boost the ruling party's popularity in southern Thailand, he suggested the Prachachat Party and other coalition partners could benefit instead.

For Asean's benefit

Pheu Thai list-MP Noppadon Pattama highlighted that Mr Anwar is seeking advisers with experience, vision, and strong regional connections.

This approach, Mr Noppadon said, demonstrates Mr Anwar's awareness of the benefits Asean stands to gain while simultaneously strengthening ties with Thailand.

"I believe there's little to lose for Thailand. The only potential drawback is that Thaksin might spend less time in the country. On the positive side, this appointment underscores the value of Thailand's human resources, which are recognised as important at both regional and global levels," said the former foreign minister.

Mr Noppadon expressed confidence Mr Anwar's initiative could bring positive changes to the region but noted uncertainty over which specific issues the Malaysian leader would prioritise.

He identified Asean's primary challenge as achieving unity, which is currently undermined by the internal issues in Myanmar. Establishing peace and security, he said, is essential to making the bloc more appealing to investors.

Citing reports of Thaksin engaging Myanmar's ethnic groups in dialogue, Mr Noppadon suggested such efforts could lead to sustainable solutions in Myanmar.

He emphasised, however, that Thaksin's role is as an adviser to the Asean chair, not as an aide to the Malaysian prime minister.

This distinction, he said, ensures the position does not interfere with the internal affairs of any member state.

When asked about Asean's global image, Mr Noppadon said the bloc's success depends not on Thaksin but on its collective ability to address internal issues effectively.

He praised Asean's commitment to delivering tangible solutions to the Myanmar crisis, rather than merely hosting discussions that yield no real results.

"If the Myanmar conflict is solved, it will show the international community that Asean is capable of managing its affairs," he said.

Regarding Thailand, Mr Noppadon said Malaysia has played a key role as a facilitator in peace talks between Thailand and rebel groups.

The shared vision of Mr Anwar and Thaksin, he added, could further advance these negotiations and promote lasting peace.

Addressing criticism that Thaksin's appointment might overshadow his daughter, Ms Paetongtarn, Mr Noppadon urged the public to focus on the benefits Thaksin could bring.

"The prime minister has constitutional authority. She is not overshadowed. It's more important to focus on how both of them are working to resolve pressing issues," he said.

Paetongtarn overshadowed?

Rangsiman Rome, a list MP from the opposition People's Party (PP), said Thaksin's influence within the ruling party could suggest his appointment aligns with Malaysia's strategic interests, such as advancing peace talks in Thailand's deep South and addressing the Myanmar conflict.

As chairman of the House Committee on Security, Mr Rangsiman acknowledged the peace talks have encountered numerous obstacles.

However, he expressed hope Thaksin's involvement could lead to meaningful progress.

Mr Rangsiman said Malaysia might seek to leverage Thailand's role in solving the Myanmar crisis and addressing bilateral matters, including economic and border trade relations between the two nations.

Mr Rangsiman said former prime minister Srettha Thavisin had multiple meetings with Mr Anwar during his brief tenure, underscoring the significance of these ties.

When asked whether Thailand stands to gain or lose from Thaksin's appointment, Mr Rangsiman admitted there is no definitive answer.

However, he noted the situation has prompted questions about Ms Paetongtarn's leadership.

"Thaksin is widely regarded as the de facto leader of the government.

If Ms Paetongtarn's leadership continues to be questioned, it could undermine her credibility and public confidence," he said.

Regarding potential interference in Thailand's internal affairs, Mr Rangsiman said there is no cause for concern.

He said appointing Thaksin and other former leaders as advisers appears primarily aimed at strengthening Asean's capabilities.

With the Pheu Thai Party serving as the core coalition party, Thaksin is viewed as a suitable figure for this role with Asean and is unlikely to create conflicts within the government, Mr Rangsiman said.