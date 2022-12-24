Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table

Visitors take a tour along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. (Photo: Airbnb)

Bangkok was the top trending destination for Airbnb guests worldwide in the first nine months of 2022, according to the accommodation sharing platform.

The finding was based on searches made on Airbnb from Jan 1 to Sept 30 for check-ins in 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 for check-ins last year, the company said. The top 10 trending destinations in 2022, in order, were:

Bangkok Sydney, Australia Málaga, Spain Seoul, South Korea Melbourne, Australia Itapema, Brazil Angra dos Reis, Brazil Capão da Canoa, Brazil Auckland, New Zealand Brisbane, Australia.

Bangkok’s popularity is carrying into 2023, as searches from Jan 1 to Sept 30, 2022 for future check-ins in 2023 ranked the Thai capital fifth, behind Málaga, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland in that order.

“The reopening of more countries this year unlocked pent-up demand from international travellers eager to reconnect with loved ones or visit their favourite destinations once more,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Airbnb also reported the top 2022 travel categories on its platform for Thai guests, based on bookings from May 11 through Sept 30:

Amazing Pools

National Parks

Beach

Tropical

Shared Homes.

The top trending international destinations for Thai travellers in 2022 were Seoul; Bern, Switzerland; Singapore; Valais, Switzerland; and Île-de-France, France.