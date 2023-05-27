Section
World

Man who opened plane door in mid-air says he's uncomfortable

Passenger says he was stressed after losing his job

published : 27 May 2023 at 10:34

writer: Reuters

A man who opened a door on Asiana Airlines' Airbus A321 plane shortly before the aircraft landed, is brought to a police staton in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)
SEOUL: A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because he was "uncomfortable", according to reports.

The man, in his thirties, told police that he opened the door because he "wanted to get off the plane quickly", Yonhap News Agency said, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station. He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.

Reuters could not immediately reach police at the station.

The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet (213 metres) above the ground, causing panic onboard.

Nine passengers were sent to the hospital with breathing issues. All were dismissed from the hospital after about two hours, a fire department official said.

Police plan to arrest the detained man after investigations conclude, Yonhap said.

Jin Seong-hyun, a former Korean Air cabin safety official, said that as far has he knew, this case was unprecedented, but that passengers have opened emergency exits without authorisation while the plane is on the ground.

A South Korean transport ministry official said on Friday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressures inside and outside the cabin were similar.

