Former Malaysian PM Najib in hospital with Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's jailed former prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, his spokesperson said on Thursday.
Najib, 70, is in stable condition, the spokesperson said.
PUBLISHED : 2 Nov 2023 at 10:02
WRITER: Reuters
