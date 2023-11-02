Former Malaysian PM Najib in hospital with Covid-19

Najib Razak, Malaysia's former prime minister, gestures as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sept 20, 2018. (Photo: Bloomberg)

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's jailed former prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Najib, 70, is in stable condition, the spokesperson said.