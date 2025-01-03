Two killed and 18 injured in California plane crash

Listen to this article

A small plane crashes into a commercial building in California on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring 18 others. (Screenshot)

A single-engine plane crashed into a commercial building near a small airport in Southern California on Thursday, killing at least two people, injuring 18 others and prompting hundreds to evacuate from the fiery explosion.

The aircraft appeared to strike a sprawling building on Raymer Avenue near the Fullerton Municipal Airport just after 2pm, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometres) southeast of Los Angeles, authorities said. A furniture manufacturing company was listed at the address.

Injuries ranged from minor to severe, police said. Ten people were taken to the hospital and eight were treated at the scene, according to Kristy Wells, a spokesperson for the Fullerton Police Department.

It was unclear how many people were on the plane, or if the two dead were onboard. Officials estimated that as many as 300 people were evacuated from the building.

The aircraft was a Van’s RV-10, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it was investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Surveillance footage obtained from a nearby building by a local television station showed the moment of impact, with the plane exploding in an enormous fireball as it struck the roof of the building. Smoke could be seen billowing from a large hole in the roof in separate aerial footage from local TV.

There have been other crashes involving small planes flying in and out of the Fullerton Municipal Airport over the years. In November, two people were injured when a plane taking off from the airport made an emergency landing and crashed into a tree just one street from the site of Thursday’s collision. The airport faced intense scrutiny after a plane trying to land there crashed into a townhouse complex in 1995, killing two people onboard and a third person inside the home.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.