Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific apologises after second suspected food poisoning

A Cathay spokeswoman has said it appeared the source of food contamination was outside the airline’s operation. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways has apologised to affected passengers on two flights from Nepal and pledged to assist health authorities' investigation after food poisoning struck travellers on two consecutive days.

The latest case involved flight CX640 from Kathmandu, which landed at 3.21am (2.21am Thailand time) on Thursday with more than a dozen passengers feeling unwell.

The Fire Services Department dispatched multiple ambulances to the airport and 12 people were sent to North Lantau Hospital, according to police.

On Wednesday, 10 passengers aboard CX640 reported food poisoning.

A Cathay spokeswoman said it appeared the source of food contamination was outside the airline's operation, while also pledging the company would handle the matter transparently and take all necessary corrective actions should the incidents involve food served during the flights.

"We sincerely apologise to the affected passengers for any inconvenience caused," she said.

The Wednesday cluster involved six men and four women aged between 21 and 38. Nine were part of a group joining an exchange trip to Nepal and ate the same takeaway meal of chicken, cucumber and tomato sandwiches with salad dressing and French fries about two hours before boarding.

Their symptoms appeared about 10 to 30 minutes after meals were served on the flight. The food served included bread, fruit, salad, lamb rice, chicken rice and ice cream.

The Centre for Health Protection had said that based on epidemiological information, it was likely the sandwiches were the source of the outbreak. Four of the 10 sought medical advice upon landing, but none required hospitalisation.

The centre said on Thursday night it was investigating two suspected food poisoning cases to determine whether there was any epidemiological link between them. In total, 36 people were affected.

It also urged passengers to call its hotline at 2125 2372 for appropriate assessment.