Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Business group trims 2022 growth outlook over Ukraine war
Business

Business group trims 2022 growth outlook over Ukraine war

published : 5 Apr 2022 at 14:49

writer: Reuters

A local resident sits near an apartment building damaged in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking revises down Thailand's economic growth forecast due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters photo)
A local resident sits near an apartment building damaged in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking revises down Thailand's economic growth forecast due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters photo)

Thailand's leading joint business group on Tuesday trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global growth and energy prices.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking trimmed the economic growth forecast to 2.5% to 4% from a previous forecast of 2.5% to 4.5%.

Their inflation forecast was raised to 3.5% to 5.5% this year from a previous projection of 2% to 3%, it said in a statement. It maintained its export growth outlook of 3%-5% this year.

On Tuesday, the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) reported that the country's exports are expected to rise by 5% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5% to 8% growth, due to uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to TNSC's forecast, exports would increase by 8% in the first quarter from a year earlier and by 2% to 4% in the second quarter. In the whole of 2021, exports jumped 17.1%.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Outlook cut

A leading joint business group has trimmed its economic growth forecast for 2022 due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

14:49
Sports

Inaugural Asian Mixed Cup tees off in Pattaya

Golf's inaugural Asian Mixed Cup begins in Thailand this week with a host of international male and female hotshots on the same scorecard.

14:46
World

Tied in knots? Polygamy persists in DR Congo despite ban

BUKAVU, DR Congo: "I can get married again -- the dream is to get to seven wives," said Congolese church pastor Chirhuza Zagabe, a husband to four spouses and father of 16 children.

14:45