Business group trims 2022 growth outlook over Ukraine war
published : 5 Apr 2022 at 14:49
writer: Reuters
Thailand's leading joint business group on Tuesday trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global growth and energy prices.
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking trimmed the economic growth forecast to 2.5% to 4% from a previous forecast of 2.5% to 4.5%.
Their inflation forecast was raised to 3.5% to 5.5% this year from a previous projection of 2% to 3%, it said in a statement. It maintained its export growth outlook of 3%-5% this year.
On Tuesday, the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) reported that the country's exports are expected to rise by 5% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5% to 8% growth, due to uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war.
According to TNSC's forecast, exports would increase by 8% in the first quarter from a year earlier and by 2% to 4% in the second quarter. In the whole of 2021, exports jumped 17.1%.