Tourists get AI-driven help to plan itineraries, check out top spots

Tourists take photos at the Grand Palace in Bangkok last month. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government has launched the "Amazing Thailand 365 Days" campaign aimed at using digital platforms to promote domestic tourism throughout the year.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke on Saturday said Airbnb's data on tourism trends in Thailand suggested tourists were choosing to visit less popular provinces in addition to the ones they have always flocked to see.

The trend is in line with the Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's policy to boost tourism in relatively undiscovered spots as well as popular, big cities like Phuket and Chiang Mai, he said.

Citing Airbnb's findings, Mr Chai said the three provinces most popular with tourists at the moment are Mae Hong Son, whose Pai district is popular for its scenery, rich culture and outdoor activities for tourists; Trang, which boasts 46 stunning islands, especially Koh Kradan, which was ranked as the world's best beach by the World Beach Guide last year; and Ayutthaya, which is home to an ancient capital rich in history.

Searches for accommodation in Mae Hong Son and Trang have surged 149% and 143% year-on-year, respectively.

Meanwhile, other provinces that are gaining popularity include Satun, Phetchaburi, Narathiwat, Rayong, Kalasin, Buri Ram and Songkhla, he said.

In addition, Mr Chai said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Line Co Ltd have launched the Amazing Thailand 365 Days project, which uses generative AI to help tourists plan their itineraries.

Tourists can visit https://amazingthailand365.tourismthailand.org to use an AI-powered itinerary planning system and find information about tourist attractions, festivals and events nationwide, he said.

"The prime minister has been able to track tourism trends and boost Thailand's tourism," he said.

"Digital technology is another tool that can provide convenience and promote tourism in a modern way."