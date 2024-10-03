Thailand's first 6-star wellness centre to debut in Phuket

BDMS Wellness Clinic partners with Sri Panwa and Bangkok Hospital Phuket to offer a luxurious, holistic health and wellness experience, positioning Thailand as a global hub

Listen to this article

Dr Narin, front row left, Mr Songkran, centre, and Mr Tanupol, front row right, sign the strategic partnership agreement between BDMS Wellness Clinic, Sri Panwa Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

BDMS Wellness Clinic, Thailand's leading preventive health centre, continues its mission to position the nation as a global wellness hub with its Phuket Wellness Hub project.

The clinic is collaborating with Sri Panwa Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Phuket to merge world-class relaxation with medical excellence. The partnership offers a complete wellness tourism experience, combining healthcare with luxury travel.

The global trend of wellness tourism is rapidly growing, with projections indicating the market could reach US$1.4 trillion by 2027. Thailand is recognised as a top destination for wellness tourism, with its market valued at nearly $17 billion or more than 610 billion baht in 2019, ranking seventh globally.

As the sector gradually recovered post-pandemic, Thailand's wellness tourism market grew 36% between 2020 and 2022. This reflects increasing demand from high-potential tourists who prioritise health and wellness, leading to a notable rise in health-related spending.

Recognising this opportunity, particularly in Phuket, BDMS Wellness Clinic, Sri Panwa Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Phuket formed a strategic partnership.

On Oct 1, the three organisations signed a memorandum of understanding at Baba Space I & II at Sri Panwa Phuket, aiming to establish the most comprehensive centre for scientific wellness excellence in Thailand.

"With the increasing number of high-potential tourists visiting Phuket last year, BDMS Wellness Clinic saw the significant growth potential in the wellness tourism industry," said Tanupol Virunhagarun, chief executive of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort.

"Partnering with Sri Panwa Phuket, a six-star luxury resort, and Bangkok Hospital Phuket, we aim to combine the medical expertise of all three organisations to offer a holistic health experience that covers physical, mental and spiritual well-being. This collaboration will elevate Phuket as a premier health destination in Southeast Asia."

Songkran Issara, chief executive of Charn Issara Development Plc, was equally enthusiastic.

"Sri Panwa is a dream destination for both Thai and international tourists. Our villas offer unparalleled privacy, and the resort provides a full range of activities, which have been well-received by visitors. Partnering with BDMS Wellness Clinic and Bangkok Hospital Phuket allows us to leverage each organisation's expertise to promote Thailand as a global wellness hub. This collaboration will deliver an exclusive, holistic luxury experience for travellers who can now enjoy rest and health rejuvenation simultaneously," he said.

Narin Bunjongjaroen, chief executive of Bangkok Hospital Group 6, said the company is dedicated to improving the health of people in the Andaman region.

"For more than 30 years, Bangkok Hospital Phuket has fulfilled its mission to enhance the health and well-being of the Phuket community and the Andaman region. We provide world-class medical services to millions of Thai and international tourists annually. However, good health is not just about treatment but prevention," he said.

"Our collaboration with BDMS Wellness Clinic and Sri Panwa Phuket marks a pivotal step in advancing healthcare in Phuket, making it a sustainable and high-quality global wellness tourism destination."

According to Dr Narin, the collaboration between these three leading organisations redefines comprehensive healthcare by merging the science of wellness with the art of relaxation, allowing for holistic mind-body rejuvenation.

Furthermore, this initiative will propel Thailand towards becoming the "Wellness Destination of the World," aligning with the government's "Ignite Thailand" policy that aims to boost the country's wellness tourism industry.

This partnership also strengthens BDMS Wellness Clinic's leadership position in health and wellness tourism across the Andaman Economic Zone, demonstrating its commitment to delivering sustainable health to people worldwide.