Full recovery projected for Indian tourists this year

Listen to this article

As of Oct 20, Indian tourist arrivals tallied 1.64 million, the third-largest inbound market behind Malaysia and China.

Thailand is expecting a full recovery of Indian tourist arrivals this year with more than 2 million arrivals anticipated, generating nearly 90 billion baht in revenue, driven by the visa-free scheme and a recovery in flights.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also forecast at least 5,000 Indian arrivals during India's Diwali public holiday.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thiengthong said India is a significant market for the tourism industry and Thailand has maintained a good relationship with the nation, both in terms of cultural and tourism exchange.

As of Oct 20, Indian tourist arrivals for the year tallied 1.64 million, the third-largest inbound market, following Malaysia and China.

In 2019, Thailand posted a record high of 1.96 million arrivals from India, generating 80 billion baht in revenue. During this upcoming high season, many Indians have booked their wedding ceremonies in the southern provinces, said Mr Sorawong.

Even though flight capacity hasn't yet fully recovered, the ministry is negotiating with the Indian ambassador to Thailand about the possibility of adding more regular flights.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said Thailand should be able to maintain 5,000 daily arrivals from India for the remainder of the year.

Patsee Permvongsenee, executive director of the Asean, South Asia and South Pacific region at TAT, said after Thailand offered visa-free travel to Indian tourists, the number of inbound travellers soared from 4,000 to 5,000 daily on average and occasionally peaked at 6,000-7,000.

However, challenges for this market remain such as the fluctuation of the baht's exchange rate, as some Indian travel agents view a strong baht as an obstacle, in addition to high competition from other destinations, said Ms Patsee.

The TAT, the India Association of Thailand and partner organisations have scheduled "Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival Bangkok 2024" at Khlong Ong Ang between Oct 28 and Nov 3. This is the third year the TAT has supported the event, with highlights including cultural shows, Indian cuisine and shops, as well as Ganesha and Lakshmi worship.

A "Little India" neighbourhood will be fully launched at Khlong Ong Ang next year, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry. As the government prepares for "Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year", it is promoting Khlong Ong Ang as Thailand's Little India, with more festivals and events in the area to attract Indians to Thailand, as well as locals and other foreign tourists.