Thailand targets 8 million European tourists in 2025

The ambiance at the Tourism Authority of Thailand's booth at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024, one of the largest global tourism trade shows in London.

Thailand is targeting 8 million European tourists next year, contributing to a new high of 11 million long-haul visitors, as the Tourism and Sports Ministry pledges to expedite efforts with airlines and ambassadors for a full international flight resumption.

"The future of Thai tourism is bright, dynamic and full of opportunities. We are investing in infrastructure, streamlining the visa process and creating new products and services to ensure that Thailand remains at the forefront of global tourism," Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024, one of the largest tourism trade shows, held in London between Nov 5-7.

After the event, he will invite foreign ambassadors to Thailand, focusing on major markets like the UK, Germany, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, along with airline representatives, to discuss flights and preparation for 2025, especially during the high season.

He said his ministry will collaborate with other ministries such as the Transport Ministry and the Finance Ministry for subsidy programmes, such as fuel price and tax reductions for airlines.

This year, Thailand expects to welcome 9.6 million long-haul tourists, including 7.3 million from Europe, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

With 11 million long-haul tourists next year, its revenue should exceed 896 billion baht, sharing 40% of the overall 2.2 trillion baht in foreign receipts.

Some 42 tourism operators have joined the TAT pavilion at the WTM, to attract the UK, European and other long-haul markets.

The agency estimates at least 950 business appointments during the event, generating over 898 million baht.

Princess Ubolratana also attended the event to promote Thailand's soft power and sustainable tourism.

THAILAND RESUMPTION

Nithi Subhongsang, managing director of Nutty's Adventures, a Thai destination management company, said European tourists are the main clients of the company, particularly small tour groups, seeking local experiences and responsible tourism travel.

Mr Nithi said the company's revenue should recover to 80% of the pre-pandemic level this year, driven by strong demand from Europe, although high inflation and geopolitical tensions remain challenges for this market.

He said the government should ensure continuity of policies, including sustainable tourism, and ensure second-tier cities emerge in order to distribute income to local communities and prevent overtourism in key destinations.

Sam Collins, product manager for Far East of Best at Travel, a luxury outbound tour operator in the UK, said Thailand is known for its warm hospitality as well as affordability.

Last year, over 4,000 tourists from the UK visited Thailand via the company, generating over £8 million (351,775,614 baht). Thailand was the third biggest destination for UK visitors, or roughly 15%, following the Maldives and Dubai.

Targeting luxury tour groups, Thailand already has high class hotels and beautiful destinations, said Mr Collins.

He said tourists nowadays want to explore less-crowded sites, such as Koh Lipe, Koh Samet, Koh Tao and Khao Lak, shifting away from major cities like Phuket, Samui and Krabi.

He said the Thai government should invest more in transportation between cities, particularly railways, as well as support carriers to increase international direct flights.

THAI chief commercial officer Korakot Chatasingha said the national carrier is promoting Bangkok as a tourism and aviation hub for European tourists, before travelling to other destinations in the region.

European flights should contribute around 30% of revenue to the airline this year.

It will increase flight frequencies to 91 per week in December, adding Belgium to its roster, up from 84 weekly flights at present.

Its average load factor for Europe flights remains robust at over 80%. Among all routes, London is the only destination offering first class service.

With 88 aircraft in its fleet by 2025, the airline will at least maintain the same flight frequency for European routes, he said.