New visa rules propel arrivals to Thailand to near pre-Covid levels

Listen to this article

Tourist boats wait for the New Year fireworks to start on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Dec 31, 2024. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand saw foreign tourist arrivals jump 26% last year after the government eased entry rules and waived visas for Chinese, the largest group of visitors to the country.

An estimated 35.5 million tourists visited Thailand last year, up from 28.2 million in 2023, according to provisional data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. They spent about 1.67 trillion baht ($48 billion), up 34% from a year ago, local media reported.

While the tally missed the ministry’s target of welcoming 36.7 million tourists, it was close to the Bank of Thailand’s prediction of 36 million. The country had set a record for tourist arrivals and revenue generation a year before the pandemic in 2019, with almost 40 million visitors and $60 billion in tourism revenue.

The government expects the recovery in tourism to sustain this year following relaxation in visa rules for a number of countries and longer stays per visit. The third season of hit television series “The White Lotus” — set to air in early 2025 and featuring Thai luxury hotels — is expected to draw in more visitors with the legalisation of same-sex marriage being an added attraction for LGBTQ travellers.

The government expects arrivals to jump to a record 40 million this year and along with about 200 million domestic trips to generate 2.8 trillion baht in revenue. The sector accounts for about 12% of the country’s gross domestic product – although some estimates put it as high as 20% – and nearly a fifth of jobs.

Chinese tourist arrivals totalled 6.7 million last year, about 60% of the pre-pandemic record of 11.1 million in 2019. The two countries signed a permanent visa waiver accord last year to encourage more cross-border travels.

Tourist arrivals from Thailand’s other major destinations such as Europe, India and Russia have already exceeded the pre-Covid levels, according to official data.