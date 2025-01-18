Thaksin defends entertainment complexes as critic decries ‘sin economy’

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is surrounded by supporters as he campaigns on behalf of provincial election candidates in Nakhon Phanom province on Saturday. (Photo: @PheuThaiParty X account)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has defended the government’s entertainment complex bill, pointing out the contentious matter of a casino represents only 10% of each site, while a Democrat Party member is accusing the Pheu Thai-led administration of seeking to establish a “sin economy”.

Addressing the public and media in Nakhon Phanom on Saturday, Thaksin responded to criticisms of the bill presented to parliament, saying the minority voices against the draft law have mostly shown a misunderstanding of its language and intent.

Contending that most respondents to surveys about the complex were supportive, the former business tycoon acknowledged that most opponents are concerned that the establishment of a casino on Thai soil would allow money laundering and other illegal activity.

The father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra conceded that the lack of understanding of the bill’s purpose was the fault of lawmakers attempting to explain it to the public, noting that only 10% of the proposed project would be for a casino.

He urged legislators to revise the bill so that it does not appear to focus too heavily on regulating casinos and instead deals with the entire complex.

Asked if the issue could lead to a referendum, Thaksin disagreed, adding that he would like to see the bill completed within this year so that relevant regulatory bodies could be set up next year.

Alongkorn Ponlaboot, president of FKI Institute Thailand and a member of the Democrat Party, meanwhile, said the entertainment complex push was an attempt to create a sin economy.

Writing on Facebook, he said a sin economy “typically refers to economic activities and markets related to vice industries, such as gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex work, and other morally questionable goods and services”.

Mr Alongkorn wrote that he did not view the effort as a matter of economics or culture, but one that could impact the nation’s social foundations. He asked rhetorically whether the country is “ready to employ a sin economy or grey culture as a means for economic and social advancement”.

He said he wondered if Thailand would be able to maintain its ethical and moral fundamentals for the next 50 or 100 years if such an approach were adopted, or if such foundations would be eroded.

Mr Alongkorn also questioned whether there are truly no alternatives for the country’s development, calling for people to contribute their answers as citizens.