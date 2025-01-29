Chinese visitors soar 20% despite safety concerns

Chinese tourists flock to the Erawan Shrine in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, early this month to pray for New Year’s wishes. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Chinese arrivals to Thailand surged by 20.3% year-on-year over the past week, as the government pledged to tackle this market's safety concerns.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said tourism arrivals during Jan 20-26 remained positive with 16% growth year-on- year, mainly driven by short-haul markets.

Despite reports about cancellations from Chinese tourists, 178,762 visited Thailand during this week, followed by Malaysians (95,062), Russians (53,820), South Koreans (51,268) and Indians (44,054).

Malaysian and South Korean visitor numbers recorded growth of 21% and 9.84%, respectively, for the period, while the Russian and Indian markets dipped slightly.

Mr Sorawong said the government is encouraging airlines to increase flight capacity to Thailand and implement the ease of travelling policy to facilitate the flow of tourists.

Meanwhile, the total number of tourists entering Thailand from Jan 1-26 stood at 3.02 million, a year-on-year increase of 19.3%, generating about 150 billion baht.

The Chinese market remained the top source during this period with 532,853 tourists, followed by Malaysians (311,922), Russians (219,321), South Koreans (176,091), and Indians (161,950).

Mr Sorawong said his ministry is also preparing to promote the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year, with a press conference to be held on Feb 3 at One Bangkok.