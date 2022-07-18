Boy band member Sunny U4 has died, says close friend
published : 18 Jul 2022 at 18:11
writer: Online Reporters
Sunny, a member of boy band U4, has died, a close friend said on Monday.
Naphat Ausawachanon, known as Nick U4, posted a short Facebook message announcing the death of Sunny at a condominium. The cause of the death was still unknown, he added.
A picture of Sunny U4 on the @sunny_u4 Twitter account in 2018.
U4 was a four-member band popular in the 1990s. It later disbanded.
Sunny, whose real name was Yanwarut Sutthawas, later underwent transgender surgery to become a woman.
Sunny claimed to have know her true gender while part of the boy band, but did not dare tell the fans.