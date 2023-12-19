Sounds of the year

With travel back to normal after Covid-19, this year saw the entertainment industry return to normal. Thailand, with its vibrant cultural scene, saw a resurgence of live music that showcased a diverse spectrum of artists, ranging from global icons to emerging indie sensations.

From Sam Smith to Harry Styles, Post Malone, The Strokes and Interpol, 2023 proved that music has no boundaries as not only major and world-renowned names paid a visit, but we also saw alternative indie artists too thanks to the rapid growth of independent concert promoters.

As we bid farewell to 2023, let's embark on a nostalgic journey recounting concerts that graced the Land of Smiles.

January

The year commenced with a bang as South Korean girl group Blackpink set the stage ablaze with their Born Pink World Tour. Named Time magazine's Entertainer of the Year, Blackpink delivered an unforgettable two-night spectacle at National Stadium, imprinting an indelible mark on Thai audiences.

February

On Feb 28, Thailand served host to an exclusive rendezvous with nostalgia as 90s boy band sensation Westlife graced the country with their presence. The Wild Dreams Tour which commenced in the UK the previous year treated fans to a symphony of hits woven into the childhood of many millennials.

March

March unfolded as a whirlwind month, punctuated by a flurry of international concerts that enthralled music enthusiasts across Thailand. The American pop-rock band OneRepublic embarked on their Asia tour, making stops in various countries including a soul-stirring performance in Thailand on March 3. Meanwhile, on March 9, English rock band Arctic Monkeys descended upon Bitec Hall, delivering a night of sonic brilliance that reminded fans of their Grammy and Brit award-winning legacy.

The month continued with the arrival of British heartthrob Harry Styles on March 11 at Rajamangala Stadium. Styles' Love On Tour in Asia created a social media frenzy and trended No.1 on X.

April

April was a testament to enduring popularity as The 1975, an alt-pop band from Manchester, took the stage at Impact Arena on April 4. The fervour surrounding the concert reaffirmed the band's stronghold on Thai music aficionados who eagerly anticipated the performance following the release of their fifth album Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

July

July unfolded with eclectic offerings, starting with The Peach Tree Rascals, a music collective from San Jose, California, known for their TikTok-famous song Mariposa, gracing Bangkok's Lido Connect on July 17.

The following day, Thunderdome became a time machine as garage rock enthusiasts revelled in the energetic vocals of Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, during their first-ever performance in Thailand.

August

The melodies continued in August as two-member pop band LANY, from Los Angeles, made a triumphant return to Bangkok on Aug 12. The setting was the Road To Sonic Bang festival at Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6 where fans were immersed in the ethereal sounds of the pop duo.

September

September unfolded as a month of emotional resonance, beginning with renowned American rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone, who brought his long-awaited If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour to Bangkok on Sept 14. The multi-award-winning artist, celebrated for hits like Sunflower, connected with Thai fans for the first time at Impact Challenger Hall.

Two days later, on Sept 16, Irish indie rock band Kodaline made a poignant return to the Thai stage after a four-year hiatus. Renowned for their alternative rock sound, Kodaline's repertoire of melancholic yet hopeful songs resonated deeply with the Thai audience.

October

October ushered in a melodic symphony as Sam Smith graced Bangkok with the Gloria Tour on Oct 3. Performing tunes from his latest album, including the chart-topping single Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras), Smith's soulful voice echoed through the halls.

Later in the month, English singer-songwriter Rex Orange County, real name Alexander James O'Connor, embarked on the Live in Asia 2023 Tour. His visit to Bangkok on Oct 21 marked a stopover in a musical journey that had traversed New Zealand, Australia and Asia, captivating audiences with his distinctive sound.

November

November unfolded with a crescendo of musical diversity at the Ballroom Hall, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The Very Festival 2023, held from Nov 25-26, became a nexus for music enthusiasts featuring international artists such as UK indie pop bands Bloc Party and Prep, Australia's Last Dinosaurs, and Japanese singer-songwriter Joji.

On Nov 29, Bangkok became the inaugural stop on the English singer-songwriter James Arthur's Southeast Asian tour. From his humble beginnings as an X Factor contender to creating hits like Say You Won't Let Go, Arthur's soulful notes resonated with the audience.

The grandeur of December unfolded with the return of Maho Rasop, a monumental international music festival, from Dec 2-3. Headlined by the American post-punk band Interpol, the festival boasted a stellar line-up including British indie rock Idles, Canadian indie pop Alvvays and Kyoto's all-female punk rockers Otoboke Beaver.

As the year reaches its pinnacle, don't miss the grand finale tonight as rapper 50 Cent performs at Impact Arena. Marking his return to Bangkok after 17 years, the concert commemorates the 20th anniversary of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin. The show will feature iconic tracks like In Da Club, What Up Gangsta, Patiently Waiting, Many Men (Wish Death) and more, ensuring a triumphant conclusion to the musical tapestry that was 2023 in Thailand.