Duo to host an all-Mozart programme

The father and daughter duo, Nat and Pinnaree Yontararak, will present "Learning Piano From Mozart" at Sala Sudasiri Sobha on Sunday at 4pm.

The enchanting evening will see the duo bring to life some of Mozart's most beloved piano works in an intimate setting reminiscent of the great composer's own familial collaborations.

The audience will be delighted with the seamless interplay between generations as Nat and Pinnaree showcase their musical prowess.

The repertoire includes 12 Variations In C Major based on the popular French folk melody Ah Vous Dirai-Je, Maman (or Twinkle Twinkle Little Star), Piano Sonata In C Major K.330, Piano Sonata In D Major K.576 and Sonata For Piano Four Hands In B Major K.358, performed with unparalleled precision and passion.

Drawing inspiration from Mozart's familial tours across Europe, the Yontararak family has embarked on over 60 concerts together, captivating audiences across the US, Singapore and Thailand with their musical artistry.

Nat is a Silpathorn Award winner and Steinway artist who, last week, was conferred with the honour Bene Merito by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland in recognising his great contribution in strengthening ties between Poland and Thailand.

Over the years, he and leading Polish percussionist Lukasz Kurzydlo held a successful concert tour in Poland where they were invited to perform in some of the most prestigious venues of the country.

Sala Sudasiri Sobha is on Lat Phrao Soi 41 yaek 7-2. Tickets cost 1,000, 1,800 and 2,500 baht (500 baht for students) and can be purchased from salasudasirisobha.com.