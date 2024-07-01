Inca Trail comes to Siam Discovery
Inca Trail comes to Siam Discovery

Inca Trail comes to Siam Discovery
The breathtaking landscapes of Peru's ancient road system of Qhapaq Nan and its story are presented through photos during "Qhapaq Nan: The Great Inca Trail", which is running on the 5th floor of Siam Discovery, Rama I Road, until July 21.

Brought to Bangkok by the Embassy of Peru, this is a unique opportunity for history buffs, engineering enthusiasts, culture lovers and the general public to delve into the fascinating world of Qhapaq Nan, which was listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2014.

Hailed as one of the most significant human creations to harness the diverse Andean landscape and its varied ecological tiers, this formalised system of roads linked villages across different regions, traversing some of the world's most extreme geographical terrains.

Constructed by the Incas, the extraordinary network connected the snow-capped peaks of the Andes -- at altitudes over 6,000m -- to the coast, passing through hot rainforests, fertile valleys and absolute deserts. It served as an extensive communication, trade and defence system for the Incas.

Spanning over 30,000km, currently the Qhapaq Nan stretches beyond Peru, gracing the territories of Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Argentina.

Besides a showcase of the breathtaking photos that take viewers to explore the astounding construction techniques and rich traditions associated with this ancient marvel, interested persons are invited to a workshop to decorate retablos, a sophisticated Peruvian folk art in the form of portable boxes which depict a wide range of themes, from religious scenes to traditional dances and rural life.

The workshop will be held on July 13 at noon and 2pm. Registrations should be made via bitly.cx/peruvianretablo. There is no admission fee but seats are limited.

Visit facebook.com/EmbassyofPeruinThailand.

