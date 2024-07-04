New movies out this week: July 4-10

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Wake Up

Directed by François Simard, Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell.

Who’s in it?

Turlough Convery, Benny O. Arthur and Jacqueline Moré.

What’s it about?

In an attempt to draw attention to the environmental crisis, young activists decide to invade and vandalise a furniture store. The protest quickly turns into a massacre when they find themselves trapped with a hunting-obsessed night guard.

Why watch it?

“No one is safe and nothing is off limits”, says a review.

Despicable Me 4

Directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage.

Who’s in it?

Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King.

What’s it about?

Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

Why watch it?

This film marks the longest gap between Despicable Me films. The gap between Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 was three years, the gap between Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3 was four years and the gap between Despicable Me 3 and Despicable Me 4 is seven years.

Uranus 2324

Directed by Thanadol Nualsuth.

Who’s in it?

Sarocha “Freen” Chankimha, Rebecca “Becky” Patricia Armstrong and Erich Fleshman.

What’s it about?

A Thai sci-fi romantic film that focuses on the life of Kath, an aspiring Olympic free diver who relives her memories of Linlada Sasinpimon, her former lover and a Thai astronaut lost in the Uratis space station.

Why watch it?

Love is deeper than the ocean and bigger than the universe.