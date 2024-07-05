(G)I-dle to perform in Bangkok in October

Along with Blackpink's Lisa, Babymonster's Pharita and Chiquita, (G)I-dle is another South Korean girl group with a Thai member, Minnie. (G)I-dle, which consists of Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua and Minnie, stand out from other K-pop girl groups because they are one of the few who produce their own music.

Their album I Never Die in 2022 was selected by Time as one of the Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2022. Additionally, Billboard's staff named Tomboy, a song from the album, No.1 on its 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2022.

(G)I-dle's latest album 2, released in January, reached No.1 on the iTunes Top Album chart in many countries, including the US.

When (G)I-dle announced their world tour, Bangkok was included in the list of 14 cities. Organised by AEG Presents Asia and iMe Thailand, "2024 (G)I-dle World Tour [i-DOL] In Bangkok" will take place at Impact Challenger Hall 1, Muang Thong Thani, on Oct 19.

photo courtesy of Reid Godshaw

Due to their captivating and powerful stage presence, (G)I-dle recently had the opportunity to perform at Head In The Clouds New York 2024. Performing at such a well-respected festival is a testament to their high-quality show.

Tickets are on sale from 11am today. Prices are 2,900, 3,900, 4,900, 5,900 and 6,900 baht, only at thaiticketmajor.com.