A formulaic thriller

Despite being celebrated as Mexico's top negotiator, a man's skills are put to the ultimate test both professionally and personally in Netflix's latest Mexican action comedy Non Negotiable. Although billed as an action comedy, the film treads familiar ground without offering anything truly innovative within its genre.

Alan Bender, portrayed by Mauricio Ochmann, is grappling with the demands of his high-stakes career and finds his personal life crumbling, particularly his strained relationship with his wife Victoria (Tato Alexander). Their daughter Juana (Isabella Arroyo) is also reaching an age where she begins to understand family dynamics and tensions at home.

The plot thickens when the nation's president is kidnapped and the mastermind behind the abduction demands that Alan be the sole negotiator. This dual crisis forces Alan to confront not only the national emergency but also his own internal struggles.

However, Non Negotiable fails to deliver on its promise of being a comedy or action film. Throughout its runtime, the film struggles to rise above mediocrity. While the premise offers moderate entertainment, the execution -- ranging from character development to narrative depth -- remains disappointingly generic, especially given the high stakes involved.

Alan, while a decent protagonist, lacks substantial character growth. His professional and personal balancing act, though promising, lacks the depth needed to resonate with the audience beyond superficial levels.

Victoria's character, unfortunately, also falls flat, failing to become relatable or memorable. Her subplot involving her psychiatric work never evolves, and her constant acerbic demeanour towards Alan renders her unappealing and underdeveloped. The entire dynamic between Alan and Victoria feels rushed and undercooked, making it difficult for viewers to invest in their relationship.

Other supporting characters in Non Negotiable do little to elevate the film. The antagonists are one-dimensional, lacking the depth or complexity to make them memorable or threatening. Juana, the daughter, has moments where she could have added emotional weight to the story, but these moments are fleeting and underutilised.

Mauricio Ochmann and Claudette Maillé. NETFLIX

The film misses opportunities to delve deeper into the relationships and backgrounds of its characters, which could have added layers and made the story more engaging.

Visually, the film is competent but nothing stands out. The action sequences are adequately choreographed but lack the intensity or creativity to make them memorable. The cinematography also does little to enhance the storytelling, sticking to standard shots that don't convey the urgency or emotional stakes of the plot effectively.

The film's tonal inconsistencies further detract from its impact. Attempting to blend seriousness with comedic elements amidst a life-threatening hostage situation, Non Negotiable struggles to find a cohesive identity. It vacillates between dark thriller and slapstick comedy without excelling in either, leaving viewers disengaged from its intended emotional and comedic beats.

The movie often takes a dead serious tone but then tries to inject moments of fun and wackiness, creating a jarring contrast that undermines the overall narrative.

NETFLIX

In terms of plot and its pacing, the movie adheres to a formulaic hostage scenario where the protagonist must negotiate for a safe resolution -- a storyline that offers little surprise or innovation. Despite having the potential to deliver a compelling narrative with a poignant message, the film opts for a safe, predictable route that fails to capitalise on its thematic richness. The hostage situation, while central to the story, doesn't explore new territory or present unique challenges unseen in countless other films of this genre.

Although the simplicity of the story isn't inherently problematic, the movie becomes tedious due to its sluggish pacing. Despite the short runtime, every scene feels unnecessarily prolonged, making the experience more laborious than it should be.

Ultimately, it's kind of unfortunate as Non Negotiable has all the ingredients to tell a compelling story with a meaningful message behind it, but it never does anything more than the bare minimum with it. This makes it an average crime movie that gets the job done as far as its central premise goes but nothing more beyond that.