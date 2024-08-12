CentralWorld screens Chile film Desconectados

Desconectados (Dis-Connected) is the third film of the year presented as part of TK Park's 2024 Contemporary World Film Series, at TK Park's Auditorium, 8th floor, Dazzle zone of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, on Sunday at 4pm.

Directed by Diego Rougier, the Chilean comedy is about a family who gets disconnected when a solar storm brings a digital blackout to the entire planet.

The dysfunctional family gets destroyed, and it's a serious issue. But the film is outrageously funny, with a brilliant script, charismatic characters, and a tone that makes everyone laugh.

The film opens with the protagonist Vicky sleeping with her phone in hand, and checking her internet the moment she wakes up, as she's waiting to know about a job-promotion.

Meanwhile her two children, teenager Clara and seven-year-old son Julian, who live with their doting father, come to stay with her, as the father has to travel abroad for work.

It's now that the words hurl, and the action flies, as the family try to live together in Vicky's messy home. Matters come to a head when the internet fails completely, and so does their communication.

One of the funniest scenes in the film is when the mother "talks" to her daughter, from outside her door, as if sending a voice-message, spelling out words and emojis.

The marvellous assemblage of characters includes Javiera Contador, a well-known actress known for her comedic skills, as well as Jaime Vadell, a veteran actor who plays the lovable maths-teacher who "teaches" many lessons to the family.

The roadtrip in his old van offers a great view of the northern Chilean countryside, although the family "sees" it only when he creates windows in the van on the return journey.

The movie was nominated for the prestigious Platino Awards and won over audiences in America, Europe and Asia.

Chilean ambassador Patricio Powell will introduce the film and the Embassy of Chile will host a reception of snacks and drinks after the screening.