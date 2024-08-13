Art inspired by music on view

Music is a source of inspiration for artwork on show during "Paperrecords Vol.2", which is running at the Event Space, 4th floor of Central: The Original Store, until Sept 1.

This is a group exhibition by four artists -- Paul Eksupaapan, Pariwat, Flash Diamond and Krerkburin Kerngburi -- and a group of artists known as 4x100.

They will take viewers on a journey into the world of music to experience a new profound dimension where music and art are perfectly blended.

On exhibit are a variety of creative works covering graphics, photography and mixed media that reflect the artists' identities, cultural backgrounds and individual creative perspectives on music.

The exhibition conveys how music can be a source of inspiration in life, whether through playing or just listening. Some songs hold a special meaning for individuals, some are sentimental, and various cultures flow alongside every melody.

Each work has been interpreted and conveyed through images and colours that express deep emotions and meanings, with works having been created utilising unique techniques and styles.

Despite their different perspectives on musical styles, these artists share a mutual love for music which becomes the primary inspiration for their creations.

Their contemporary works represent the emotions, experiences and connections they have with music, taking viewers on a journey to discover the meaning of music in their own unique way.

Central: The Original Store is on Charoen Krung Road and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm.