Farewell Speakerbox, we're glad it happened

Bid farewell to Bangkok's beloved music venue Speakerbox in Thong Lor on Aug 24 with a special free concert featuring four rock bands -- Pink Guns and Floyd Roses, Hope The Flowers, Kratom for Peace and Faustus. This event marks the venue's final hurrah before it relocates.

"This will be Speakerbox's last music event after five years of service at Liberty Building, Thong Lor. We invite everyone to join us for this free concert featuring four bands that embody the memories of this live house," announced Speakerbox on social media.

The first band kicks off at 8pm sharp. Admission is free, but please note, attendees must be 20 or older (IDs will be checked at the door), and kindly refrain from taking photos or videos. Speakerbox encourages everyone to savour the moment and create lasting memories, reminiscent of the golden era of live music.

While you're there, show your support for the venue by enjoying drinks and delicious food. Don't forget to explore the bands' and organisers' cool merch to further show your love.

Speakerbox originally opened in 2016 at the renowned Ratchada Train Market before relocating to Thong Lor in June 2019. The venue accommodated up to 230 standing guests and offered options for seated shows and events, functioning as a live music bar on non-event nights. Since 2007, Speakerbox has been a pivotal figure in Bangkok's music scene, showcasing top local and international bands.