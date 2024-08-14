Pattaya Film Festival returns with an international programme

The 2nd Pattaya Film Festival returns from Aug 21 to 25 with over 20 films in the line-up, plus outdoor screenings, masterclasses with international filmmakers and a documentary pitching session, plus free admission at two cinemas in the resort city.

A dozen international filmmakers, producers and guests will be in attendance, including Portuguese director Joao Pedro Rodrigues and Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu.

The festival is hosted by the City of Pattaya in collaboration with the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration and the Thai Film Archive.

Screenings will take place at SF Cinema Marina and Major Cineplex Avenue. Talk programmes will be held at Mahatai Convention Center, while the outdoor cinema programme will light up the screen at Lan Pho Park in Na Klua.

The highlight is the competition programme consisting of six films: Sea Sparkle (Denmark), Gitling (Philippines), The Monk And The Gun (Bhutan), The Great Phuket (China), The Tenants (South Korea) and Last Shadow At First Light (Singapore).

In addition, the festival will showcase many more contemporary Thai and international titles in the Panorama section, including The Taste Of Things from France; Next Sohee from South Korea; One For The Road and Not Friends from Thailand; Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus from Japan, and more. Two classic Thai films will join the programme: Last Life In The Universe and Somsri 422R.

Last Shadow At First Light. photo:

The outdoor cinema programme promises an entertaining line-up, including Pattaya Heat, a star-studded action film shot in the city, and The Undertaker, Thailand's box-office hit from last year.

The jury for the competition is made up of three renowned filmmakers: Joao Pedro Rodrigues from Portugal, Amanda Nell Eu from Malaysia and Phuttiphong Arunpeng from Thailand. The festival will also show works by the jurors: Last Time I Saw Macao, Tiger Stripes and Morrison, respectively. Amanda Nell Eu will also host a masterclass at Burapha University.

To promote film culture and support young filmmakers, the 2nd Pattaya Film Festival continues other sidebar programmes such as School Cinema, with participation from local schools in Pattaya.

Meanwhile, the documentary pitching session will bring 10 Thai doc-makers with in-development projects to join in a workshop by international mentors. The participants will pitch their projects and vie for the prizes of 200,000 baht and 100,000 baht.