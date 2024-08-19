Two Korean shows that focus on the workplace

W hat was it like when you were a new employee? What kind of mentors did you have?

Two Korean series on Viu, Good Partner and The Auditors, portray stories of young employees who have professional mentors helping them grow.

In Good Partner, Han Yuri (Nam Ji-hyun) is a rookie lawyer who doesn't want to work on divorce cases. However, when she applies to a famous law firm, she is chosen to work with Cha Eun-kyung (Jang Na-ra), a celebrated divorce lawyer. With different viewpoints, Han and Cha initially do not get along, but Han learns from Cha that in reality, things do not always turn out as they should. One day, Han accidentally discovers that Cha's husband is having an affair. She later becomes a divorce lawyer for Cha.

The Auditors is a series centred on an audit team in JU Construction. As the title suggests, most viewers will see the team's verification of the company's financial records. However, the audit team in the series act like investigators who examine any illicit activities, from bribery to workplace bullying. Shin Cha-il (Shin Ha-kyun) is appointed as the new audit team leader who does not trust anyone, by the requirement of his role. Meanwhile, Goo Han-soo (Lee Jung-ha), a young subordinate, has to learn that as the auditor, he cannot trust anyone.

These series offer viewers an insightful look into the careers of lawyers and auditors. Most scenes are convincing and entertaining. They are series that rarely make viewers press the remote control to skip boring parts.