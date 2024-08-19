Summer Sonic Bangkok gears up for two-day blast, reveals new stage

Summer Sonic Bangkok, Summer Sonic's Thailand debut, will feature two stages; the Rising Stage and the Mega Stage. The former will be dedicated to Thai up-and-comers while the latter — yes, you've guessed it — will be for international headliners.

Besides the music marathon with 20 acts on the Mega Stage and 13 more on the Rising Stage, the two-day music fest will also have other activities for the attendees to enjoy.

The first-day line-up for the Mega Stage, in order of appearance, are Psychic Fever, Getsunova, Travis Japan, Phum Viphurit, Lovejoy, Boynextdoor, Bright, Zico, Bodyslam (with special guests Babymetal and F.Hero) and OneRepublic. The day will kick off around 1.40pm and OneRepublic will cap off the first day with a one-hour set, which ends around midnight.

Don't worry too much about transportation if you don't drive as there are usually minivans waiting to take you to drop-offs such as Silom and Mo Chit for an acceptable price.

The second-day line-up for The Mega Stage, in order of appearance, are Sarukani, Tomikta feat. Hanjella, Violette Wautier, Henry Moody, Nothing But Thieves, Aurora, Lavufey, Suede, Yaosobi and Lauv. The American singer-songwriter will cap off the festival with a one-hour set.

The Rising Stage will be held in an adjacent hall, complete with booths from main sponsors, food booths, backdrops for your photo ops, a rest area, a cosplay corner and more.

Summer Sonic Bangkok will take place this weekend at Impact Challenger, Muang Thong Thani. Tickets are available via Thai Ticket Major.