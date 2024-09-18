New releases for your streaming pleasure: Sept 18-24

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!
APPLE TV+
La Maison
Premieres on Sept 20
High fashion meets high stakes in this realistic behind-the-scenes look at how an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu, leaving his family’s iconic and legendary haute couture house, LEDU, hanging by a thread.
NETFLIX
What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates
Premieres on Sept 18
In this insightful docuseries, renowned tech visionary and philanthropist Bill Gates explores the critical challenges and innovative solutions that will shape our world in the coming years.
The Queen Of Villains
Premieres on Sept 19
Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.
His Three Daughters
Premieres on Sept 20
Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father's New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs.
HBO/HBO GO
The Penguin
Premieres on Sept 20
The DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ "The Batman" epic crime saga.
PRIME VIDEO
The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Premieres on Sept 19
The British military recruits a small group of highly skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II.