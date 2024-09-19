A meeting of traditions at Atta Gallery

Atta Gallery invites us to explore and interpret works on show during "Lost In Translation", which is running until Oct 20.

As there is no single definitive explanation to questions of whether a piece qualifies as art or craft, the exhibition encourages an exploration of the diverse interpretations of "crafty artworks".

This perspective invites appreciation for the subtle blend of skill, creativity and tradition that characterises these pieces, transcending conventional categorisations and promoting a broader comprehension of artistic expression.

The exhibition considers such concepts through the works of 18 artists from the Indian Ocean region, ranging from emerging to internationally established artists.

The region's rich history of cultural exchanges as a hub for trade routes has led to a distinctive blend of traditions from Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania -- which is reflected in this show. The artworks here explicate the cultural identity and narratives of the region.

A piece by Sharareh Aghaei. ATTA Gallery

As the first collateral exhibition of Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA24), which is running in Perth, Australia, this Bangkok show highlights the thriving of contemporary art with craftsmanship, cultivating a deeper understanding of cultural narratives and the integrating cross-cultural translation.

Atta Gallery is located at Warehouse 30, Charoen Krung 30, and opens Wednesday to Sunday from 1pm to 6.30pm.