A chance to reflect on your existence

Art lovers are invited to explore the delicate balance between the visible and invisible aspects of human perception during "Tenu", which is running at The Charoen AArt until Nov 2.

A collaboration with Artsy, Art Curatorial Nomads and When Life Gives You Lemons, this is the debut solo exhibition in Thailand by Yasy Bachurina, an emerging artist from Moscow known for her thoughtful and emotionally resonant works.

Creating a quiet yet profound connection with audiences in this show, the artist encourages viewers to reflect on the delicate balance of life.

Tenu is a French word meaning thin or barely perceptible. It presents a visual essay on the unseen aspects of existence and visitors are invited on a sensory journey that connects personal experiences with universal emotions.

Through its layered approach, the exhibition fosters a quiet dialogue between the viewer and their inner thoughts, offering a space for self-discovery.

A graduate from the Moscow Academic Art College, Yasy's work bridges inner worlds and outer realities. Influenced by her time in a Buddhist monastery and recent experiences in Thailand, her art invites viewers into a dialogue with their inner selves.

The Charoen AArt is on Charoen Krung Road and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.