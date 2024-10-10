Coldplay's Hong Kong shows sell out within 90 minutes

HONG KONG - Tickets for British rock band Coldplay's coming concerts in Hong Kong were sold out within 90 minutes of the opening of general sales, with the most expensive HK$6,599 (US$849) option for one of the shows snapped up almost immediately.

A Post reporter who visited ticket booking platform Cityline at 10am when sales opened gained access to purchasing options only after a few minutes.

However, most dates and price categories were listed as "limited" or indicated that there was temporarily "no ticket available".

Even when "limited" categories were selected, the website indicated that "the selected price zone cannot offer the required seats for the time being as other customers are selecting all the remaining seats".

"Ultimate Spheres Experience" tickets priced at HK$6,599 for the show on April 11 were sold out as early as 10.10am, with the HK$2,099 seats on April 9 also snapped up and only single seats were left available at the same price range on April 12 by 10.13am.

Users were given 10 minutes to scramble for tickets before they were automatically taken off the site. The Post reporter only managed to enter the site one time initially, despite repeated attempts.

The HK$6,599 ticket holders will be seated in the same zone as those who paid HK$2,099 with other perks. These include an exclusive backstage tour, pictures taken on stage by professional photographers, dedicated ushers and souvenirs. The additional offerings would not include a meet-and-greet with band members, organisers said.

Tickets for seats cost HK$399, HK$699, HK$999, HK$1,299, HK$1,699, HK$2,099, HK$3,400 and HK$6,599. Fans who bought tickets for the standing area near the front of the stage had to shell out HK$1,399.

Ticket sales began on Monday for fans who had previously signed up on the band's website for an artist presale. Those were instantly snapped up.

Packages of concert tickets combined with hotel stays offered on travel platform Klook were also sold out within minutes when sales opened on Tuesday morning.

Scalpers have taken advantage of the demand, with some resellers effectively auctioning tickets online or listing them at inflated prices. A few on Monday offered tickets from the artist presale at three times the price of the original.

Carousell, an online platform where some of the scalper tickets have appeared, said it had been taking down such listings and took "a serious view on the sale of prohibited items".

Coldplay performs one of its two sold-out concerts in Bangkok as part of its Music of the Spheres World Tour at Rajamangala National Stadium. (Photo: Coldplay)

Coldplay are set to play three shows next year on April 9, 11 and 12 during the Hong Kong stop of their Asian tour, which also includes Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Seoul.

They will be one of the first acts to perform at Kai Tak Sports Park's main stadium, which is scheduled to open in March 2025. The stadium will have a capacity of up to 65,000 when the standing pitch area is included for concert use.

Coldplay, best known for their hits Viva la Vida, Fix You, Yellow and In My Place, performed at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Feb 3 and 4 this year.

