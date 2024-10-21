A celebration of art

Bangkok Art Biennale 2024, a major art event in Thailand, will open to the public from Thursday to Feb 28 next year under the theme "Nurture Gaia". The event is organised by the Thai Beverage and Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) Foundation in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 will exhibit over 200 artworks from 76 artists (39 nationalities) at 11 vibrant venues across Bangkok, ranging from modern spaces to cultural landmarks. Three new venues added for the 2024 edition are the National Gallery of Thailand, Siwamokkhaphiman Hall, National Museum Bangkok and One Bangkok.

Before Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 opens to the public, the curators -- Prof Apinan Poshyananda, Brian Curtin, Paramaporn Sirikulchayanont and Pojai Akratanakul -- revealed what visitors can expect.

Prof Apinan Poshyananda. Photo byArina Matvee

Prof Apinan Poshyananda, chief executive and artistic director of Bangkok Art Biennale, explained that the theme "Nurture Gaia" refers to Gaia, the Greek goddess, who is the daughter of Chaos. This relates to the 2022 Bangkok Art Biennale of "Chaos Calm". In Thai, the theme is "Raksa Kaya", which means healing the physical body and mind.

The Siwamokkhaphiman Hall, National Museum Bangkok and the National Gallery of Thailand are highlights of BAB 2024, especially Siwamokkhaphiman Hall which is a palace and historical landmark built in the reign of King Rama I.

"The Department of Fine Arts allowed us to select approximately 100 valuable artefacts from Central Storage at the National Museum to exhibit alongside works by international artists at Siwamokkhaphiman Hall and the National Gallery of Thailand," said Prof Apinan.

Prof Apinan expressed his gratitude to the Department of Fine Arts for allowing BAB 2024 to use their venues. He emphasised the curatorial team's intention to treat the venues with respect and avoid any controversy that might upset the team.

"Many artworks created by the German artist Joseph Beuys will be exhibited at the National Gallery. Acquiring his pieces for international exhibitions outside Germany is challenging due to his strong connection to his work. However, Beuys is thrilled to showcase his artworks alongside prehistoric artefacts created in the Ban Chiang era. Since Beuys' works focus on ancient animals, they relate to Ban Chiang's artefacts," explained Prof Apinan.

Curator Pojai Akratanakul. Arina Matvee

It was also a surprise to learn that the National Gallery of Thailand will also host an exhibition featuring nude and erotic works by artists like Agnes Arellano (Philippines), Chitra Ganesh (USA) and Guerreiro do Divino Amor (Switzerland and Brazil).

Additionally at the National Gallery, a vivid blue female bust created by the Indian artist Ravinder Reddy will be displayed alongside many pieces of yoni and lingam. Prof Apinan said Reddy will be invited to speak about his work at BAB 2024.

"When CentralWorld was set on fire in 2010 due to political unrest, a golden Indian female head sculpture created by Ravinder Reddy was damaged. That sculpture was a collaboration between the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture, CentralWorld and the Crown Property Bureau to celebrate King Rama IX's 80th birthday," said Prof Apinan.

"The head sculpture had adornments of a common woman. However, after the arson, it was interpreted to be Kali, the Goddess of Destruction. This shows that the meaning of a piece of artwork can be changed by the perception of the public. Reddy will speak about his initial inspiration for this golden sculpture and his other pieces in Bangkok."

One Bangkok is another new venue for BAB 2024. Prof Apinan revealed that a stainless-steel sculpture created by the renowned British artist Tony Cragg will be permanently located at One Bangkok.

"Art students are sure to be familiar with Tony Cragg as they have no doubt seen his name while studying the history of modern art. Born in Liverpool, UK, Cragg came from a modest background. He acquired the nickname 'Tony Scavenger Cragg' due to his practice of repurposing discarded materials and creating artworks from everyday objects. He represented Britain at the Venice Biennale in 1988," Prof Apinan said.

Curator Brian Curtin. Arina Matvee

There are both established and up-and-coming artists among the 76 featured. Since not all are widely recognised, what factors do the curators consider when selecting artists? Brian Curtin, an Irish curator, revealed that he has a tendency to work within a network of artists that he is familiar with.

"I am interested in artists who introduce audiences to environmental issues in a very subtle and gradual way. In terms of choosing the artist, it's about artists that you want to work with. It's about artists that you think can help address the theme extremely well. It's about working with artists who may not get the attention that they deserve. For example, I worked with Susan Collins from the UK who does less work in galleries. Therefore, I was interested in bringing her work into a gallery and presenting it in a different way," said Curtin.

Paramaporn Sirikulchayanont, another curator, added that she selected many Thai artists.

"Many Thai artists have gained international recognition, but Thais may not have the opportunity to see their work. Artwork in BAB 2024 will also address environmental issues. The artwork doesn't directly advocate for environmental conservation, but explores more profound issues," Paramaporn explained.

Paramaporn brought up the name of Som Supaparinya as a sample of a local artist with international recognition.

"Som is a media artist whose work is based on extensive research. Her documentary video was previously exhibited at the inaugural Thailand Biennale. Since Som's research involves extensive fieldwork, it takes a long time for her to finish her work and this makes her exhibitions rare. At BAB 2024, instead of advocating for environmental awareness, Som questions changes in landscapes resulting from political or business decisions and how this impacts people, animals and the environment," explained Paramaporn.

Curator Paramaporn Sirikulchayanont. Arina Matvee

BAB curators aim to make art accessible to a diverse audience. In the past, BAB allowed the visually impaired to experience art by letting them touch works by the Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa. This year, BAB will feature works created in collaboration with the hearing impaired and children with Down syndrome.

"Irish artist Amanda Coogan is working with the hearing impaired to create a performing art piece. Her work was inspired by her parents who are hearing impaired, so she understands how to communicate with them. The news of this performance has created excitement among the hearing-impaired community in Thailand," explained Prof Apinan.

"Additionally, Mutmee Pimdao Panichsamai created a video performance where she worked with children with Down syndrome. Although this kind of work can be sensitive and often meets criticism that we take advantage of vulnerable groups, this is our attempt to make art reach more diverse groups."

As the biannual festival will exhibit at 11 venues across Bangkok, Prof Apinan hopes that people will revisit BAB 2024 with their loved ones several times at different venues.

"Each individual doesn't have to interpret art in the same way as their friends, families or loved ones. They will experience and have their own personal interpretations. I hope they ponder what art is and question what their kaya is."

National Gallery of Thailand. Courtesy Bangkok Art Biennale and National Gallery of Thailand