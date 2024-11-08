Lisa to meet fans at BITEC in Bangkok next week

Global superstar Lalisa "Lisa"Manobal will meet her supporters at "Dentiste Presents: Lisa Fan Meetup In Asia 2024 - Bangkok" at BITEC Live on Wednesday, organised by Sunny Side Up Entertainment.

After achieving worldwide fame with Korean pop (K-pop) music girl group Blackpink, Lisa won the best K-pop gong at the MTV Video Music Awards for Lalisa in 2022 and Rockstar this year. Additionally, she held the Guinness World Record in 2023 for the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist, with 104 million followers at the time.

While Blackpink is on a hiatus, each member is exploring their own path. In February, Lisa established her own company, LLOUD Co, and teamed up with RCA Records to launch solo singles. Under their partnership, the dance single Rockstar was released.

Lisa then joined forces with Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Rosalia for the single New Woman. Recently, Lisa released a slow track, Moonlit Floor, for which she put her own twist on the 90s hit classic Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer.

In September, the 27-year-old Buri Ram native was a headliner at the annual philanthropic Global Citizen Festival in New York City and last month, she performed at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

For "Dentiste Presents: Lisa Fan Meetup In Asia 2024 - Bangkok", tickets cost 7,000, 8000 and 10,000 baht.

To purchase tickets, visit ticketmelon.com.