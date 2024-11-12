Bodyslam scraps 2 shows after ‘Toon’ surgery

Thailand's famous rock band Bodyslam has cancelled two shows this week as lead singer Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai is recovering from minor surgery carried out on Sunday.

Genie Records announced on Tuesday that doctors had advised Toon to rest after undergoing the surgery on a nerve cavity in his left elbow.

The band has had to cancel a show at a restaurant in Bangkok on Thursday and a concert at the Season of Long Song event in Ratchaburi on Saturday.

Bodyslam has six more concerts scheduled this month after Saturday: in Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Ayutthaya, Chanthaburi and Chiang Mai.

Toon is well known beyond the music world as an avid distance runner who has raised large sums for charitable causes since 2017. His first such run, from the southernmost spot in Thailand in Yala to the northernmost in Chiang Rai in 2017, raised 1.3 billion baht for 11 public hospitals in the South to buy medical equipment.