New releases for your streaming pleasure: Nov 13-19

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Bad Sisters: Season 2

Premieres on Nov 13

A black comedy series that follows the five Garvey sisters who all live in Dublin, Ireland. With a tight-knit bond, they have always had one another’s backs and have always promised to protect each other.

Silo: Season 2

Premieres on Nov 15

Silo is a science fiction dystopian drama series that follows a community that lives in giant silos hundreds of stories below the surface of the earth. Bound by regulations they believe are intended to protect them and their future from the toxic wasteland that has ruined the world, 10,000 people are a part of the underground society.

NETFLIX

Return Of The King: The Fall And Rise Of Elvis Presley

Premieres on Nov 13

He had one chance to show the world he was still the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Discover the story behind Elvis Presley's triumphant '68 comeback special.

Beyond Goodbye

Premieres on Nov 14

After a tragic accident takes the love of her life, Saeko feels oddly drawn to a stranger — who, unbeknownst to both, received her late fiancé's heart.

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2

Premieres on Nov 15

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.

The American

Premieres on Nov 16

Dispatched to a small Italian town to await further orders, assassin Jack embarks on a double life that may be more relaxing than is good for him.

Marry You

Premieres on Nov 16

Sparks fly when a bachelor living on an island and looking for love meets a government employee who is opposed to the idea of marriage

Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson

Premieres on Nov 16

Jake Paul battles Mike Tyson as they headline this must-see boxing mega-event streaming live in five languages from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Zombieverse: New Blood

Premieres on Nov 19

The groundbreaking K-zombie series returns bolder than ever, with enhanced zombies, new members and wilder quests full of non-stop thrills and laughter.

PRIME VIDEO

Cross

Premieres on Nov 14

An eight-episode crime thriller adapted from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross novels. The series follows Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist with a unique gift for delving deep into the minds of killers and their victims to bring perpetrators to justice. The first three episodes streams on Nov 14, followed by a new episode every Thursday, with the finale streaming on Dec 19.

TLC

The Face Doctors

Premieres on Nov 18

From devastating genetic conditions to trauma and illness, this series follows patients as they undergo life-changing surgery and cutting-edge treatment to rebuild their faces. A specialist team of surgeons and prosthetists work together to change lives.

AFN

A Taste Of Australia In Vietnam

Premieres on Nov 15

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Australia-Vietnam diplomatic relations, host Luke Nguyen travels through Vietnam meeting with inspiring Australians who represent the spirit of the Australia-Vietnam relationship while cooking with Australian produce and enjoying Vietnamese regional dishes.