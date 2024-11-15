K-pop sensation Seventeen to perform in Bangkok

In June, Seventeen became the first K-pop sensation to perform on the main stage of the UK's biggest music festival, Glastonbury. The group successfully impressed music critics and audiences with their energetic performance, strong teamwork and ability to captivate both loyal fans and concertgoers.

On Feb 15, Carats, Seventeen's fan club, will have the opportunity to experience Seventeen's flawless performance at the concert "Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour In Bangkok". The concert will take place at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Seventeen recently launched Spill The Feels, a six-track mini-album filled with pop vibes and Miami-style hip-hop sounds. The title Spill The Feels is an anagram of "I Felt Helpless" and reflects the band's transformative journey, where moments of helplessness and loneliness are turned into a brighter future through the honest expression of emotions.

The first single Love, Money, Fame (featuring DJ Khaled) is an R&B and hip-hop song about a young man who is not interested in money or fame. For him, the only thing that matters is his girlfriend. After releasing the Korean version, Seventeen performed the English version of Love, Money, Fame on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

photos courtesy of Live Nation Tero

Eyes On You is an upbeat and catchy song with a rhythm that sounds like a heart-pounding beat which matches the lyrics about a man who falls in love at first sight after locking eyes with a woman.

Spill The Feels has topped various music charts in South Korea and internationally, including the Melon, Billboard and UK's Official Charts.

Tickets for "Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour In Bangkok" cost 2,800, 3,500, 4,300, 5,500, 6,300, 7,300, 8,300 and 9,300 baht and are available at thaiticketmajor.com.