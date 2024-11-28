Bangkok Street Performer fest returns

Public areas in the heart of the capital will be transformed into centres of music and arts for the Bangkok Street Performer Festival 2024, which will run for one day only on Saturday, from 1pm to 9pm.

Presented by Citibank Thailand in collaboration with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the local artist community, the festival will feature an impressive line-up of over 40 performances including pop music, traditional Thai music, instrumental performances, choirs, and modern acts such as magic shows, mime and juggling.

These performances, brought by artists from the Bangkok Street Performer initiative, will be showcased across six locations around the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, MBK Center and the BTS Skywalk at National Stadium Station.

Among the groups and performers selected to perform are All One, Atmosphere, Black Tea Band, B One, Crispr, Rainyroom, MCDeltaT, Chao Fingerstyle, Dezy, Ken Kon Kool, Pee Dow and Puii.

The surprise will be performances by popular bands set to bring joy and laughter to everyone.