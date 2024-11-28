Renowned jazzer Dan Costa to play in Bangkok

World-class jazz pianist Dan Costa will take everyone on a journey through beautiful melodies and exciting rhythms during his piano solo concert at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao Soi 41 yaek 7-2, on Sunday at 4pm.

This will be an unforgettable afternoon with the timeless beauty of jazz rendered by the 35-year-old pianist known for his unique style of blending jazz, classical and Latin influences.

Born in London to Italian and Portuguese parents, Costa's music reflects his multicultural roots. He started with classical piano at a young age, later diving into jazz and composing his own music by age 12.

Over the years, he's studied at top schools like Sir Paul McCartney's Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts and Berklee College of Music, earning awards and scholarships along the way.

photo courtesy of Sala Sudasiri Sobha

He recorded his successful debut album Suite Três Rios in 2016 and his second album Skyness in 2018. He performed with legends like Ivan Lins, Randy Brecker and Mike Stern for the Love Dance album in 2020, Iremia in 2022 and Beams in 2023.

Costa weaves Brazilian rhythms, European jazz traditions and original compositions into a sophisticated, evocative solo performance. He's currently on a world tour this year, taking his music to Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Tickets cost 500, 1,000, 1,800 and 2,500 baht including a reception after the show.