Photo exhibit celebrates a special friendship

Austria and Hungary recently organised a photo exhibition marking the 155th anniversary of their relationship with Thailand. The launch event was co-hosted by the Austrian and Hungarian embassies last week at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

According to the Hungarian embassy, 2024 marked the 155th anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty of Friendship, Trade and Navigation, signed on May 17, 1898, between the Dual-Monarchy of Austria-Hungary and the Kingdom of Siam.

The signing of this treaty marked the beginning of formal bilateral relations between Austria-Hungary and Thailand.

To honour the historical and significant milestone, the embassies organised a photo exhibition by Wilhem Burger from 1869 when Austro-Hungarian delegates were on their East Asia expedition during which the Austro-Hungarian and Siam kingdoms signed signed a treaty. Also, His Majesty King Rama V received the Grand Cross of the Royal Hungarian Order of St. Stephen by Emperor of the Austro-Hungary Monarchy, Franz Joseph I.

There are 30 photos being exhibited and the photo of His Majesty King Rama V wearing the Grand Cross is among them.

The photo exhibition runs from now until Dec 4 at at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center at SX Café area on the G Floor in front of the Grand Plenary Hall (Hall 1). Afterwards, the photo exhibition will be moved to the BJC Headquarters.