Photo exhibit celebrates a special friendship
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Photo exhibit celebrates a special friendship

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 2 Dec 2024 at 04:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

WRITER: Poramet Tangsathaporn

Listen to this article
Play
Pause

Austria and Hungary recently organised a photo exhibition marking the 155th anniversary of their relationship with Thailand. The launch event was co-hosted by the Austrian and Hungarian embassies last week at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

According to the Hungarian embassy, 2024 marked the 155th anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty of Friendship, Trade and Navigation, signed on May 17, 1898, between the Dual-Monarchy of Austria-Hungary and the Kingdom of Siam.

The signing of this treaty marked the beginning of formal bilateral relations between Austria-Hungary and Thailand.

Photo exhibit celebrates a special friendship

To honour the historical and significant milestone, the embassies organised a photo exhibition by Wilhem Burger from 1869 when Austro-Hungarian delegates were on their East Asia expedition during which the Austro-Hungarian and Siam kingdoms signed signed a treaty. Also, His Majesty King Rama V received the Grand Cross of the Royal Hungarian Order of St. Stephen by Emperor of the Austro-Hungary Monarchy, Franz Joseph I.

There are 30 photos being exhibited and the photo of His Majesty King Rama V wearing the Grand Cross is among them.

The photo exhibition runs from now until Dec 4 at at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center at SX Café area on the G Floor in front of the Grand Plenary Hall (Hall 1). Afterwards, the photo exhibition will be moved to the BJC Headquarters.

Photo exhibit celebrates a special friendship
Photo exhibit celebrates a special friendship
Do you like the content of this article?

RECOMMENDED

Step into the future on Dec 4

Step into the future on Dec 4

Life
Optimistically dazzling

Optimistically dazzling

Life
Photo exhibit celebrates a special friendship

Photo exhibit celebrates a special friendship

Life
Knowing the difference between a cold and the flu

Knowing the difference between a cold and the flu

Life
Soulful grooves

Soulful grooves

Life

TRENDING