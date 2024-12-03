Maison JE presents a touch of autumn

A captivating collection of abstract expressionist paintings by a young female Japanese artist are showcased during "Autumn Night" at Maison JE Bangkok, until Dec 22.

This is a Bangkok debut mini solo exhibition by Mifuu Oda from Wakayama Prefecture, who has created outstanding signature in her acrylic works.

She presents her latest and much-awaited artwork inspired by serene and beautiful nights in Japan which just bade farewell to summer and welcomed the refreshing coolness of autumn. The air is filled with the delicate fragrance of osmanthus and the vibrant red leaves shine like dreams.

Her artworks serve as a bridge connecting viewers to nature, captivating with vibrant colours that blend gentle emotions and tranquil atmospheres.

Her paintings draw inspiration from emotions, including joy, happiness and sadness, the different shades of sky, the beauty of flowers and all the fragrances that are up in the air.

Also influenced by cute female characters in Japanese anime and manga, Mifuu often expresses herself via the symbolic image of a girl created through shades of acrylic paint and the touch of a painting knife and colour mixing.

The 27-year-old artist has already displayed her artistic talent at many exhibitions across the world, including Japan, South Korea, China, the US and France.

Maison JE Bangkok is on Surawong Road and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.