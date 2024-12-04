Soulful grooves

On a recent warm Bangkok evening, Shintaro Sakamoto stepped onto the stage at Maho Rasop Music Festival for his first-ever performance in Thailand. For fans of the Japanese singer/songwriter, it was an electrifying moment -- a rare opportunity to witness the visionary artist who has quietly redefined modern music with his eclectic blend of soft rock, reggae, bossa nova and psychedelia. As a founding member of the legendary rock band Yura Yura Teikoku and now a celebrated solo artist, Sakamoto's ability to push creative boundaries has made him a revered figure in Japan's music scene and beyond.

Sakamoto's performance, part of a carefully curated line-up at Maho Rasop on Nov 24, was nothing short of mesmerising. Drawing from his acclaimed solo albums, including his latest release Like A Fable (2022), he delivered a set that balanced lush melodies with wistful lyricism, leaving audiences spellbound.

"Thailand is a country I love and have visited several times as a tourist," he shared in an exclusive interview with Life before the show. "I have always wanted to perform here, so I am really looking forward to the performance. We will perform as usual. I am interested to see how the Thai people respond."

For Sakamoto, the moment marked more than just a geographical milestone -- it was a testament to his enduring relevance and artistic evolution. As the frontman of Yura Yura Teikoku, Sakamoto helped shape the psychedelic rock sound that defined the band's 21-year run. When the group disbanded in 2010 at the height of its popularity, it was a shock to fans and the industry alike. Yet, for Sakamoto, it was a turning point, leading him to embark on a solo journey that would reveal an entirely new dimension of his artistry.

"The main changes were a move away from a loud rock sound and towards a more groovy sound with fewer sounds and less distortion on the guitars," Sakamoto explained, reflecting on his transition from bandleader to solo artist.

"Instruments that had not been used live before, such as chorus, percussion, saxophone and flute, were added." This evolution wasn't the result of a grand plan but rather an organic process. "It just happened naturally," he said.

Sakamoto's solo career began with How To Live With A Phantom (2011), an album that embraced a sophisticated, genre-mashing soundscape infused with elements of pop, funk and psychedelia. Each subsequent release built on this foundation, exploring themes of mortality, nostalgia and the human condition. By the time he released Like A Fable, Sakamoto had solidified his reputation as a master of creating immersive sonic worlds.

"The songs I like have a common nuance even if they are in different genres," he noted. "It's hard to explain it in words. I want to express that nuance myself, rather than imitating the style."

Despite his success, Sakamoto remains deeply connected to his roots in Yura Yura Teikoku. The band's influence can still be felt in his solo work, even as he ventures into uncharted territory.

"When I first went solo, I think there were a lot of fans from my Yura Yura Teikoku days," he said. "But now there are a lot of young people who discovered Yura Yura Teikoku through my solo work. Both are music that I create, so I think the core of the songs remains the same."

This year, Sakamoto faced a poignant loss with the passing of his former bandmate and close friend Chiyo Kamekawa, Yura Yura Teikoku's bassist. The loss was a reminder of the fragility of life and the enduring bonds forged through music.

"It was a very sad event," he admitted. "I felt proud once again to have made music together with him. Recently, many other musicians, both senior and of the same generation, have passed away. I feel even more grateful that I am still healthy and able to perform in various places."

Sakamoto's journey from the raw, experimental energy of Yura Yura Teikoku to the introspective elegance of his solo work speaks to his ability to continually reinvent himself while staying true to his artistic vision. His Bangkok debut was a celebration of this evolution, with a carefully curated setlist that showcased the breadth of his musical universe.

"Because we have limited time, we will play a selection of pieces from the various types of music we usually play," he said before the show.

As the night unfolded, it became clear why Sakamoto's music resonates with fans of all ages and backgrounds. His ability to blend diverse influences into a cohesive sound is unparalleled, creating music that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

"My approach to songwriting remains the same," he said when asked how his creative process has changed over the years. Yet, there's an undeniable intimacy to his solo work, a sense that he's inviting listeners into his world rather than performing from a distance.

Looking ahead, Sakamoto remains committed to exploring new horizons, though he prefers to let his music evolve naturally. "I don't know if it's a new direction," he mused. "But it would be great if I could continue to create music that moves me and gives me fresh feelings."

For the audience at Maho Rasop, Sakamoto's performance was a rare gift -- a chance to witness an artist at the height of his powers, unbound by genre or convention. It was a fitting debut for an artist whose work defies easy categorisation and whose music continues to inspire and captivate across borders and generations.